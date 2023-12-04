China donates smart classroom to Bangladesh

Xinhua) 15:01, December 04, 2023

DHAKA, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh has donated the second smart classroom to the South Asian country under the China-Bangladesh Friendship Talent Development Project.

A ceremony was held to launch the smart classroom at Sofir Uddin High School And College in the eastern city of Sylhet on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen noted that the Chinese side hopes the smart classroom will open a window of science and technology for the local young people, and called on the students to study hard to contribute to the realization of a Smart Bangladesh envisioned by the Bangladeshi government.

Md. Roshid Ahmad, head of Sofir Uddin High School And College, thanked the Chinese embassy for the donation of the smart classroom as well as the friendly support from the Chinese people to the school's students.

The smart classroom is equipped with the advanced learning solution with Huawei IdeaHub, which will allow teachers and students to have advanced onsite and online teaching and learning platforms. Huawei South Asia has worked as a technical partner of the smart classroom project.

Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei South Asia Region and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said that Huawei South Asia will continue to help digitize the education sector of Bangladesh.

Previously in March, the Chinese embassy and Huawei South Asia donated the first smart classroom to Bangladesh's Chandpur Government Technical School And College.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)