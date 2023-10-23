Chinese-built thermal power plant fully in operation in southeast Bangladesh

DHAKA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A two-unit thermal power plant co-invested and built by a Chinese company has been fully put into commercial operation in southeast Bangladesh's Banshkhali.

This was achieved after its Unit 1 finished a 168-hour reliability test run on Sunday. Its Unit 2 formally started commercial operation on Sept. 17.

The construction of the SS Power I Project, one of the largest thermal power plants in Bangladesh, began in December 2018, by China's SEPCOIII.

The commercial operation of the coal-fired Unit 1 and Unit 2 is 35 days and 70 days ahead of schedule, respectively, reflecting the high-quality work and efficiency of the Chinese company.

Project manager Wang Jian told Xinhua that the project adopts direct seawater cooling and seawater desulfurization technologies to minimize impact on the environment with efficient power output.

According to Wang, the power plant located in Banshkhali in Chattogram division can generate 10 billion kWh of electricity per year, which will greatly alleviate the power shortage in the South Asian country.

The project provided more than 10,000 direct jobs during the construction peak period and more than 40,000 indirect job positions, which have remarkably promoted local employment and economic development, Wang said.

