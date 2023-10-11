Hundreds of Bangladeshi children draw China in their eyes

Xinhua) 14:25, October 11, 2023

DHAKA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- At the 22nd Dreamland China Bangladesh Children Art Competition-2023 held in Bangladesh recently, some 350 Bangladeshi children and juveniles depicted China in their drawings, featuring the Chinese national flag, the Great Wall and the Chinese-built Padma Bridge.

Sendi Haider, a Bangladeshi youngster who participated in the contest, said that he learned a lot about China because of this competition. "I have known those which were unknown before, and I try to draw the famous elements in China."

"China is very lovely in all aspects, their culture is very abundant and wonderful," said Noor Oishi, adding "I really want to go to China and learn about their culture. So it's hoped that better friendship between China and our country will continue."

Addressing the event, ASM Kamal Uddin, president of Bangladesh-China Friendship Center, said the competition aims to enhance the understanding of Bangladeshi children about China, so that the cause of the Bangladesh-China friendship will be carried forward.

For his part, Yue Liwen, cultural counselor from the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said the children used their paintbrushes to express the Chinese cultural elements in their eyes and the story of the China-Bangladesh friendship, which is a faithful portrayal of the Belt and Road Initiative's focus on the people-to-people connection.

Young people are the future of a country. It is hoped that these children will become the pillars of China-Bangladesh friendship in the future, Yue added.

The competition was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, Bangladesh-China Friendship Center and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)