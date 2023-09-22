Bangladeshi minister hails China-proposed BRI as "visionary global endeavor"

Xinhua) 15:21, September 22, 2023

DHAKA, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- "The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China is a visionary global endeavor," Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

"The joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has opened a new door to development for Bangladesh," Moni said on Thursday at the launching ceremony of a report titled "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh: Achievement and Way Forward".

According to the report, the Belt and Road Initiative will help Bangladesh's real gross domestic product growth rate increase by at least 2.1 percentage points, generate an additional 2.5 percent to 5.1 percent of employment, and decrease extreme poverty by 1.3 percent.

Depending on specific scenarios considered, BRI projects are projected to create an additional 1.8 million to 3.6 million employment opportunities, the report showed.

"China and its Belt and Road Initiative have made great contributions for Bangladesh to realize the 'Vision 2041' (of achieving the high-income status for Bangladesh by 2041) and 'Sonar (golden) Bangla' dream," Moni said.

In education section, BRAC University, a leading private university in Bangladesh, has had a new campus constructed by a Chinese company that will help train the next generation of Bangladeshis to better serve the nation, Moni said.

In power section, she said China has helped Bangladesh achieve 100 percent electricity coverage across the country, making Bangladesh the first South Asian country to achieve this goal.

She also said China has helped Bangladesh establish advanced data center, which has brought the dream of Smart Bangladesh one step closer.

"I believe, in the future, under the framework of the BRI, Bangladesh and China can cooperate stronger in policy, infrastructure, trade, financial, and people to people connectivity," Moni stressed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)