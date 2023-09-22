Review the 20th CAEXPO through exhibitors' eyes

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) concluded this week in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A total of 1,953 enterprises from 46 countries and regions attended the expo, with 738 international exhibitors, of which 644 were from ASEAN. Join us as we look back at this spectacular event from the exhibitors' perspectives.

