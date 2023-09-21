Chinese, Myanmar scholars discuss prospects of BRI cooperation

Xinhua) 14:00, September 21, 2023

YANGON, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on China-Myanmar cooperation on promoting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Community with a Shared Future was held here on Wednesday, focusing on the achievements and prospects of the China-proposed BRI.

Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies and the Institute of Myanmar Studies, Yunnan University, jointly organized the academic seminar, which featured paper reading sessions of 18 Chinese and Myanmar scholars.

Scholars from both countries emphasized that their collaboration on promoting the BRI and the concept of a shared future is not only advantageous for their nations, but also holds great practical significance for advancing international cooperation in the region and beyond.

During the seminar, U Ko Ko Hlaing, Union Minister for Union Government Office 2, highlighted the vast scope of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, which encompasses a number of infrastructure projects supporting the connectivity between the two countries.

He said that the China-Myanmar economic corridor is a big project that can profoundly impact the fate of Myanmar and the development of the entire Southeast Asian region.

He also noted that the BRI cooperation will help promote the development of the two countries as well as other countries and also build a better-shared future where everyone develops equally.

More than 50 officials, scholars, and media representatives from China and Myanmar participated in the event which also served as a commemorative activity organized by the academic communities of both countries to mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

