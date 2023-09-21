Lao PM vows closer cooperation to support Belt and Road Initiative

(People's Daily App) 16:17, September 21, 2023

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone expressed his country's continued support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in a recent interview with the People's Daily. In 2013, President Xi Jinping first proposed the BRI, which reached its 10th anniversary in 2023. "I speak highly of this initiative of great significance," said Siphandone. This cooperation framework has made significant contributions to the improvement of connectivity, the promotion of economic and social development, job creation and poverty reduction in countries taking part in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, he noted.

