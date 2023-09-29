Chinese firm to build solar power plant in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese firm will build a solar power plant in Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi cabinet meeting approved the proposal on Wednesday.

The plant would be a joint venture with China's Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering Company Ltd. The joint venture will construct a 70 MW plant in the hilly southeastern Bandarban district at a cost of 24.86 billion taka.

Bangladesh's power generation capacity reportedly stands at 23,871 MW. Of the amount, 1,194 MW comes from renewable energy sources. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 110 taka).

