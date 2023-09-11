China-Bangladesh enterprises development forum highlights cooperation

Xinhua) 10:14, September 11, 2023

DHAKA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has always been one of the boosters for Bangladesh's development, so the two sides should deepen their cooperation in various fields, Chinese and Bangladeshi politicians and businessmen said.

The China-Bangladesh Enterprises High-quality Development Forum was held on Saturday at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Dhaka.

Addressing the seminar, A.H.M. Jahangir, additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), said he could feel from his working experience in China that the two countries' friendship is long-standing and the Chinese investment in Bangladesh is visible enough.

Noting that the seminar was timely and necessary, Jahangir stressed, "We hope more Chinese investment in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). At present, there are more than 670 Chinese companies registered in Bangladesh, covering such fields as infrastructure, electric energy, textile and clothing, information and communication.

Ke Changliang, president of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, said a total of 12 roads, 21 bridges and seven railway lines have been constructed by Chinese enterprises. Also, Chinese enterprises have invested in various energy fields such as coal, solar and wind power, making the energy mix increasingly diversified in the South Asian country.

"Chinese companies have been working hard and making contributions to the rapid socio-economic development of Bangladesh," said Ke, adding that "looking into the future, we commit to strengthening ties with all parties in Bangladesh to advance the bilateral economic cooperation to a higher level.

"Chinese companies have been instrumental in transforming our nation, contributing to various sectors of our economy," said Al Mamun Mridha, secretary general of the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, adding that Bangladesh and China have a remarkable journey of high-quality development, innovation and collaboration under the BRI.

"In the coming years, we aspire to further strengthen our ties, explore new avenues of cooperation, and continue to work towards mutual prosperity," said Mamun.

"The BRI has been a beacon of hope, and together, we will continue to illuminate the path toward high-quality development and a brighter future for both our nations," he added.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that as Bangladesh is on the way to achieving "Vision 2041," China and Bangladesh are progressing and developing together via methods including government-to-government cooperation.

Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said that on the journey of Bangladesh's modernization, the BRI best fits the "Vision 2041" (of achieving the high-income status for Bangladesh by 2041) and "Sonar Bangla" dream (of a prosperous Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger) and is most suitable for Bangladesh's reality.

"With the guidance of the BRI, China-Bangladesh relations will surely reach a new level and open a new era of friendly cooperation," Song noted.

The seminar is one of the events of the "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023," jointly organized by the Chinese embassy, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh.

