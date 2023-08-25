Huawei's training program helps Bangladesh nurture ICT talents

Xinhua) 10:31, August 25, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced here on Thursday the six winners of "Seeds for the Future 2023," who will have the opportunity to travel to China for further exploration and training.

Focusing on the development of a robust Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem in Bangladesh, Huawei has arranged "Seeds for the Future" in the South Asian country for the 10th time this year. This year, more than 600 applications were submitted.

"Universities should think about this kind of idea generation and innovation programs.'Seeds for the Future' organized by Huawei serves as a perfect platform for identifying and nurturing talents and ideas," Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, vice chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology, said at the Huawei gala event.

Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei South Asia Region and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said the whole intention of the flagship program "Seeds for the Future" is to facilitate and empower the youth of Bangladesh with the right skills so that they can take the helm of the future world and expedite the digital transformation journey of this country.

Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, said he has full confidence that the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation will stay in the future and Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh like Huawei will keep upholding this cooperation.

"Seeds for the Future" is Huawei's globally-recognized flagship program that has been cultivating digital talent for 15 years now. More than 15,000 students globally have benefitted from this initiative. The training program helps the youth get the right opportunities to hone their skills and drive Bangladesh towards the new era of digital transformation.

