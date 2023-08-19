Huawei launches "Seeds for the Future" program in Namibia

Xinhua) 14:04, August 19, 2023

Students from Namibia University of Science and Technology attend a launching ceremony of the 2023 Huawei "Seeds for the Future" program in Windhoek, Namibia, on Aug. 18, 2023. Twenty-five Namibian undergraduate students will virtually participate in Huawei's "Seeds for the Future" program from Aug. 21 to 28, aimed at developing local ICT talent. (Photo by Musa. C. Kaseke/Xinhua)

WINDHOEK, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-five Namibian undergraduate students will virtually participate in Huawei's "Seeds for the Future" program from Aug. 21 to 28, aimed at developing local ICT talent.

The program was launched Friday in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Speaking at the event, Erold Naomab, vice chancellor of Namibia University of Science and Technology, said the program will expose students to emerging technologies, thus gaining lasting experiences, and relevant knowledge to propel them to the next level of studies.

Namibia's Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga said at the launch that Huawei's program is in line with the ministry's digitization strategy and mission to provide an efficient national information communication technology delivery framework.

Zhang Qiyuan, managing director of Huawei Namibia, said the program will offer students a rich experience involving technology classes, leadership classes, Chinese cultural experiences, and communication with peers around the world.

The "Seeds for the Future" program has provided opportunities to over 80 local students to learn cutting-edge ICT technologies, practical industrial knowledge, and Chinese culture since it was launched in Namibia in 2013.

