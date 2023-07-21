Huawei enhances youth digital skills in Kenya through 5G technology

NAIROBI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech firm Huawei said Thursday it will enhance Kenya's youth digital skills through 5G technology and seeks to reach at least 1,200 learners in 2024.

Ian Korir, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities coordinator at Huawei, said its solar-powered mobile classroom, dubbed the DigiTruck, has upgraded its internet to 5G as it seeks to increase the numbers of youth who can benefit from training on digital skills.

"We plan to cover all 47 counties in Kenya, to deliver the much-needed digital skills to all people, leaving no one behind," Korir said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

He noted that for the past three and half years, Huawei's DigiTruck has provided access to information and communications technology (ICT) skills training for more than 3,000 youth across 25 counties in Kenya.

Korir pointed out that Huawei, together with its partners including mobile phone operator Safaricom's Women in Technology, Kenya National Innovation Agency, National Youth Council, and ICT Authority, continues to leverage partnerships in each of the locations visited across the country by DigiTruck.

"In this rapidly evolving digital era, having proficient digital skills has become a necessity rather than a luxury," Korir said.

He observed that DigiTruck serves as a transformative platform that empowers young individuals by bridging the digital divide and creating awareness of digital skills across the whole country but specifically targeting the underserved population.

Dianah Ogeto, vice chair of Safaricom's Women In Technology, said collaborations with Huawei would foster greater hands-on digital learning experience.

