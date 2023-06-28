China allows 6GHz spectrum for 5G, 6G systems

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will make the 6GHz spectrum available for 5G and 6G systems from July 1, according to a revised regulation made public on Tuesday.

The country is the first globally to provide the 6GHz band (6,425-7,125 MHz), or portions thereof, for International Mobile Telecommunications services, which is conducive to promoting global and regional spectrum division in a consistent manner and to providing sufficient mid-band resources for the development of 5G and 6G, according to the newly released regulation.

The 6GHz spectrum is the only high-quality resource with large bandwidth in the mid-band, taking into account its coverage and capacity advantages, the ministry said, noting that the 6GHz range is particularly suitable for the deployment of 5G systems or 6G systems in the future.

The move will help to stabilize the expectations of the 5G and 6G industries, offer frequencies in the mid-band for 5G and 6G systems, and promote the development and innovation of mobile communication technology, the ministry said.

