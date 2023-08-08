Students, "bridge of hope" for China-Bangladesh relations: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 19:57, August 08, 2023

DHAKA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The young students are the "bridge of hope" to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Bangladesh, making their own efforts for the bright future of China-Bangladesh relations, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said.

Yao made the remarks on Monday at the Farewell Reception for 2023 Chinese Government Scholarship recipients, which was held at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh here.

Toufique Hasan, Director-General of the East Asia and Pacific Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, and Munshi Faiz Ahmed, former Ambassador of Bangladesh to China and chief of the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni attended the event.

The Chinese ambassador encouraged the students to cherish the present and assiduously study not only professional courses, but also Chinese history and culture, while exploring the streets in China and making more local friends.

Noting that China is Bangladesh's partner in development and the two countries have carried out a wide range of cooperations, Hasan said that he hopes these students will become young leaders of the country and make contributions to Bangladesh's development after they return home

Haima Haider Asha, a student who received the scholarship and will study at Nanjing Agricultural University in east China's Jiangsu Province, told Xinhua that "I feel so lucky to be a scholarship candidate among so many people."

Chinese universities are engaging in outstanding agricultural studies and China is also advanced in agricultural mechanization, said Asha.

"I want to finish my master's degree from a good university in China so that I can apply the knowledge in my country and I can make use of my education in the Bangladeshi agriculture field."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)