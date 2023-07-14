First China-funded large-scale modern sewage treatment plant inaugurated in Bangladesh

DHAKA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in Bangladesh, which was funded by China and built by Chinese enterprises, was inaugurated at a ceremony held here Thursday.

Hundreds of guests attended the event, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Bangladeshi Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tazul Islam.

The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and constructed by PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited, is the first large-scale modern sewage treatment plant in Bangladesh.

It is also the largest monolithic sewage treatment plant in South Asia to date, which has developed key technologies for the construction of large-scale sewage treatment plants in the Ganges Delta.

With patented technology from China's Tsinghua University, the project has become the first modern sludge incineration plant in Bangladesh, featuring for the first time the technology and equipment developed with China's intellectual property right.

The project's construction provided over 1,000 job opportunities for local people and significantly stimulated local trade, including the supply of materials and equipment. Its completion will provide modern sewerage service to about 5 million people in Dhaka.

Noting that various sewage treatment plants and associated sewage collection networks will be constructed in line with the government's "Smart Bangladesh" framework, Hasina said that the implementation of the Sewerage Master Plan started with the construction of the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant project.

This sewage treatment plant will play a special role in improving and protecting the water quality of canals and rivers around Hatirjheel and Balu rivers, she said, adding that the sewage of Dhaka and its related areas will be treated in this plant.

For his part, Yao said the completion of this project reflected the commitments of the leaders of China and Bangladesh to improve the well-being of the two peoples.

Mentioning this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Yao stressed that the projects undertaken by Chinese companies in Bangladesh have created about 550,000 jobs and billions of U.S. dollars in investment for the South Asian country.

Islam told Xinhua after the event that China is helping Bangladesh realize its dream and the Chinese government has provided financial support for the country.

Chinese contractors can often have their projects completed on time, he said. "That's why our journey with them will be faster and stronger."

