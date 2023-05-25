Chinese tech firm opens new factory in Bangladesh amid growing demand for smart devices

Xinhua) 14:06, May 25, 2023

DHAKA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Transsion Holdings, a China-based smartphone manufacturer, inaugurated its ISMARTU factory on Wednesday to meet the growing demand for smart devices in Bangladesh.

ISMARTU Technology BD Limited, a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, represents popular smart brands such as TECNO, Itel, Infinix, oraimo and Syinix.

The new factory, located in the Meghna Industrial Economic Zone, Narayanganj, has a total investment of about 22 million U.S. dollars in the first phase of its construction and covers an area of over 22,000 square meters. It is equipped with the latest technology and adheres to high international standards for quality and safety.

Regarding a large population and increasing consumer demand for affordable, high-end feature smartphones in Bangladesh, Zhu Zhaojiang, Transsion Holdings Chairman, called the South Asian country a strategic market for the company's business expansion.

Zhu expressed optimism that the investment in Bangladesh through ISMARTU would not only accelerate the company's local development but also contribute to Bangladesh's digitization and modernization process.

According to Transsion, from design to construction, the new factory introduces more advanced production standards, with a more scientific layout to better meet the needs of modernized mobile phone production.

Focusing on streamlining the production process, the Chinese company tries to deliver top-quality smart mobile devices to meet Bangladesh's growing demand for products.

Speaking via video link at the inauguration ceremony, Bangladeshi Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar applauded Transsion for offering affordable devices in line with the government's commitment to bridging the digital gap among the people.

Besides, the factory is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 local individuals, contributing to the local economy and supporting career growth within the region.

This is the second Bangladeshi factory of this Chinese brand. In September 2018, the first local factory was officially put into operation, producing and assembling Transsion's mobile phone products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)