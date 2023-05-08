China, Bangladesh should make relations model of friendship among developing countries: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 14:57, May 08, 2023

DHAKA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said here on Saturday that China and Bangladesh should make their relations model of friendship among developing countries.

Yao made the remarks at a symposium titled "Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future," which invited diplomats, scholars and experts to discuss issues concerning China-Bangladesh relations, Bangladesh's geo-political environment and foreign policies, and regional and international hotspots.

"We stand on the shoulders of our predecessors and take on the responsibility of carrying forward the China-Bangladesh friendship," Yao said.

The ambassador noted that China and Bangladesh should continue to firmly support each other in following a development path that suits their respective national conditions, deepen the strategic cooperative partnership, and explore new growth points.

The China-Bangladesh relationship has increasing its meaning and value on the global and strategic dimensions, said Lin Minwang, professor of the Institute of International Studies from Fudan University.

"China and Bangladesh should work together to maintain regional security and stability, as well as the stability of the Asian industrial and supply chains," said Liu Zongyi, senior fellow and secretary general of China and South Asia Center of Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS).

China put forward the Global Security Initiative, which has strategic convergence with Bangladesh, so both sides could strengthen cooperation and work together for development, said Li Hongmei, assistant research fellow of the Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies of the SIIS.

