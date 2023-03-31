MoU signed to woo Chinese investment in Bangladesh
DHAKA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU with Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce &Industry (BCCCI) to attract more Chinese investment in Bangladesh.
The MoU was signed Wednesday between BEZA and BCCCI in a ceremony chaired by Shaikh Yusuf Harun, the executive chairman of BEZA.
Md Moniruzzaman, general manager of investment promotion of BEZA, and Al Mamun Mridha, secretary general of BCCCI, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Under the MoU, BCCCI and BEZA will act in close cooperation to attract investment from China through holding joint consultation meetings, investment dialogues, conferences, round table conferences and exhibitions.
Attaching specific significance among other areas to invest in special tourism zones like Sablong, Sonadia and Naaf River, the BEZA executive chairman urged efforts to explore investment potentials in such innovative sectors.
