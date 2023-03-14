Bangladesh's top business body chief sees trade potential with China

Xinhua) 13:36, March 14, 2023

DHAKA, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The apex trade organization of Bangladesh has held the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in partnership with the Bangladeshi government.

The three-day summit, which kicked off Saturday, came as part of efforts to further boost the country's growing trade, commerce and investment sectors.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the summit to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's top business body.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the FBCCI, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the summit that the event had attracted more than 200 foreign participants from 17 countries including China.

"China is our number one trading partner," he said, adding that there is a huge business potential with China.

