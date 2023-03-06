Culture-art night highlights China-Bangladesh cultural exchanges

March 06, 2023

DHAKA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen has stressed the need for more cultural exchanges between Bangladesh and China to strengthen people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the China-Bangladesh Culture &Art Night which was held in Dhaka on Saturday night, the ambassador said cultural exchanges would strengthen cultural and people-to-people relationship between the two countries as well as bilateral ties.

The program, organized by the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, was presented by Kunming National Song &Dance Theater, with the support of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy or BSA (the Bangladeshi national academy of fine and performing arts).

More than 500 people from all walks of life in Bangladesh, foreign missions in Dhaka and the Chinese community enjoyed the performance.

In his remarks, Yao underscored the significance of the event as the first non-virtual art performance presented by a Chinese art troupe in Bangladesh since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations," he said, adding that the future of China-Bangladesh relations lies in deepening understanding and recognition of each others' cultures, promoting convergence and integration of people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and consolidating friendship between the two peoples.

There will be flights between China and Bangladesh on a daily basis from March, which serves a great opportunity to usher in more exchange visits of cultural, education and youth groups, Yao said.

Addressing the event as a chief guest, Md Abul Monsur, secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs, said the two countries signed the MoU on the 2023-2027 Culture and Tourism Exchange Program last year, which sets up framework for cooperation in the relevant fields.

The first visit of a Chinese art troupe in three years should be considered a signal of revival in cultural exchanges between China and Bangladesh, he said.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of the BSA, expressed his gratitude to China for the great cooperation in the field of acrobatic training.

