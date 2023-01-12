Senior Chinese party official visits Bangladesh

January 12, 2023

DHAKA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has visited Bangladesh and held lectures in the country interpreting the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress.

The delegation led by deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Chen Zhou ended a three-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

During the visit, President of the ruling Awami League party Sheikh Hasina, who is also the Bangladeshi prime minister, and leaders of the country's major parties met with the Chinese delegation.

The Bangladeshi party leaders said the 20th CPC National Congress, which was held in October last year, offered a new opportunity for further development of bilateral relations, and the Chinese modernization is an inspiring model for other countries seeking a path to modernization.

