Forum on China-Bangladesh human resources development cooperation held in Dhaka

Xinhua) 09:46, December 19, 2022

DHAKA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Bangladeshi officials have met in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to discuss how to promote human resources development cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides had the discussions at the Forum on China-Bangladesh Human Resources Development Cooperation and Reunion of Participants of Chinese Government Training Programs, which were organized by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh on Saturday.

The participants said that the training program has enhanced their professional capabilities and increased their understanding of China, and they looked forward to further deepening cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Officials from Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources as well as other agencies shared their experience of receiving training courses and ideas for future cooperation in various areas.

As a chief guest, Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, additional secretary and wing chief of economic relations division under the Ministry of Finance, said that China is a very good friend of Bangladesh.

"China is helping us a lot. And in different sectors, we are trying to send our officials to China for not only learning, but also to make good bonds with China, so that they can learn and disseminate their expertise, their knowledge in their works in Bangladesh," he said.

He further said the forum is a good opportunity for all the Bangladeshi officials to make contribution to Bangladesh's development.

"So definitely this reunion will help all the participants to have good connections with each other and to work closely in their working areas."

Song Yang, economic and commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, told Xinhua that the training program is very meaningful.

"It showed the strong cooperation between our two sides, especially in human resources cooperation," he noted.

He said that every year hundreds of Bangladeshi students, officials and technicians study in Chinese universities or Chinese government training programs, online or offline.

"Most of them have become senior experts or engineers and were hired by Chinese companies," said the Chinese diplomat.

