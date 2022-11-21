MoU signed between Bangladeshi institutions for cooperation in vocational education, Chinese language

DHAKA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Center of University of South Asia has signed a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Bangladeshi institute, paving the way for cooperation in vocational education, Chinese language and culture.

The MoU was signed between the New Sun Institute of IT, a national award winning freelancing and training institute, and the China Center of University of South Asia, a Dhaka-based private university.

Under the MoU, both institutions are committed to working hand-in-hand in building skilled human resources, including IT skills training and Chinese language training.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the New Sun Institute of IT in Savar on the outskirts of Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday.

Md Lemunuzzaman, director of New Sun Institute of IT, and Advisor of China Center of University of South Asia Mohammad Enayet Ullah signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

The China Center of University of South Asia has already launched Chinese language and cultural courses with the establishment of a Mandarin Corner.

The university is going to offer a four-year bachelor's degree in BA in Chinese Studies and hold cultural events.

The university has educational exchange, MoU and skill collaboration with various Chinese vocational and technical institutions.

