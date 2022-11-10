Feature: Bangladesh pet hospital boasts top-notch Chinese diagnostic equipment

Xinhua) 09:39, November 10, 2022

DHAKA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Dhaka's new Purbachal mega township is still not quite ready to be inhabited, but is already a popular destination for many, in part because of its pet hospital fully-equipped with modern Chinese diagnostic equipment.

The country's first-ever Teaching and Training Pet Hospital and Research Center, established by Chittagong (Chattogram) Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), aims to provide valuable and cutting-edge treatment and research facilities for pets in Bangladesh.

The center also provides hands-on training to veterinary physicians and researchers.

The hospital has a number of departments, including surgery, medicine, orthopedics, radiology, gynecology, and obstetrics, as well as imaging and vaccination units, with a one-stop solution platform for all medical needs.

The center provides treatment for all kinds of pets, like dogs, cats, rabbits and birds.

Tehsin is a dog lover from the Indira Road area in Dhaka. He said the pet hospital offers excellent treatment for pets in Bangladesh.

"My dog's name is Benji. He was vomiting for a few days. So I brought him here," Tehsin told Xinhua recently.

He said the vet in the hospital detected a stomach issue in his dog after checking with an X-ray.

"I bring my dog here because I don't have to wait here for a long time and the facilities are good. They treat us very well. I like it," said Tehsin.

Tawhidul Islam, an activist from the Bangladesh Animal Welfare Association, works as a volunteer rescuing stray dogs.

"People from different areas post pictures of distressed animals on our Facebook page. We go and rescue those animals and bring them to the center," he said, adding the center in Purbachal has the best treatment facilities for pets and animals in Bangladesh.

"This is why we like this hospital. It has excellent facilities with X-rays and ultrasonograms in its imaging department and a range of tests and analytics available in its blood testing department," said Islam.

Md Shafiul Islam, an intern veterinary doctor at Chattogram (previously Chittagong) CVASU, said they get complex cases requiring a range of procedures from surgical and medicinal to gynaecological.

"I perform surgical cases such as amputations, neutering, fixing blocked urinary tracts, to name just a few. Also, I receive a variety of medicinal cases," he said.

He said the intern doctors are receiving a lot of hands-on experience as part of their training. "We learn better this way," he said.

Doctor Abdul Mannan is the deputy chief veterinary officer and director-in-charge of the Teaching and Training Pet Hospital and Research Center.

He said they started the institute with the aim of conducting disease research.

"So far we've given the opportunity to 505 students to complete internships here." He also said they have been able to treat about 17,000 animals in the last four years.

"We've performed operations on about 1,500 animals in total," said Mannan, praising the modern, disease-detecting diagnostic equipment from China.

"We know that China has come such a long way in terms of technology, including medical technology that spans the veterinary sector," Mannan said.

The Chinese technology for the veterinary sector is simply excellent, he added.

He went on to say that the center plans to work more closely with Chinese companies and suppliers to develop a close and mutually beneficial symbiotic relationship.

"If we can work together, it will be beneficial to all. For us, we'll be able to enhance our knowledge," he said.

