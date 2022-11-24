Bangladesh approves purchase of mega container scanners from Chinese company
DHAKA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has approved the purchase of six container scanners from a Chinese company.
Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair approved the purchase on Wednesday.
Bangladesh will procure the container scanners worth 3.27 billion taka from Nuctech Company Ltd, a global leading Chinese security and inspection solution and service supplier.
Bangladesh's National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to install the container scanners at the ports to hasten the inspection process of the export and import consignments.
In order to prevent imports through misdeclaration, Bangladesh has already made scanning of all containers at the ports mandatory. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 100 taka)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-supported ICT project completed in Bangladesh
- MoU signed between Bangladeshi institutions for cooperation in vocational education, Chinese language
- Chinese garment manufacturer wins award in Bangladesh
- Feature: Bangladesh pet hospital boasts top-notch Chinese diagnostic equipment
- Feature: China-Bangladesh friendship bridge becomes tourist hotspot with Islamic, Chinese characteristics
- Grand reception in Bangladesh marks 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
- Feature: China-funded green sewage treatment plant boon for millions in Dhaka
- MoU signed for development of Chinese Economic & Industrial Zone in Bangladesh
- China, Bangladesh pledge to strengthen partnership, deepen cooperation
- China, Bangladesh vow closer cooperation, oppose separatism
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.