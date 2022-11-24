Bangladesh approves purchase of mega container scanners from Chinese company

Xinhua) 15:36, November 24, 2022

DHAKA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has approved the purchase of six container scanners from a Chinese company.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair approved the purchase on Wednesday.

Bangladesh will procure the container scanners worth 3.27 billion taka from Nuctech Company Ltd, a global leading Chinese security and inspection solution and service supplier.

Bangladesh's National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to install the container scanners at the ports to hasten the inspection process of the export and import consignments.

In order to prevent imports through misdeclaration, Bangladesh has already made scanning of all containers at the ports mandatory. (1 U.S. dollar equals about 100 taka)

