Chinese company to make high-end garments at Bangladesh economic zone
(Xinhua) 10:38, January 05, 2023
DHAKA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement on Wednesday with a Chinese company to set up a high-end garments industry in the country.
The SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Co. Ltd. will invest millions of U.S. dollars to build its garments factory in a BEPZA economic zone.
According to a BEPZA statement, the Chinese company will annually produce 36 million pieces of high-end garment products, including jackets, blazers, coats, suits, pants, trousers, jeans, and shirts, among others.
It will create employment opportunities for 2,062 local people, said the statement.
