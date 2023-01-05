Chinese company to make high-end garments at Bangladesh economic zone

Xinhua) 10:38, January 05, 2023

DHAKA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement on Wednesday with a Chinese company to set up a high-end garments industry in the country.

The SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Co. Ltd. will invest millions of U.S. dollars to build its garments factory in a BEPZA economic zone.

According to a BEPZA statement, the Chinese company will annually produce 36 million pieces of high-end garment products, including jackets, blazers, coats, suits, pants, trousers, jeans, and shirts, among others.

It will create employment opportunities for 2,062 local people, said the statement.

