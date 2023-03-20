Chinese embassy donates smart classroom to Bangladeshi college

Xinhua) 13:13, March 20, 2023

DHAKA, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh has launched a project for talent development, donating the first smart classroom with the latest smart education solution from Huawei to a Bangladeshi college.

Chandpur Government Technical School and College in Chandpur district, about 115 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, received the classroom.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that the Chinese government has regarded education as one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation, and the embassy will work to provide more opportunities for Bangladeshi students to study in China.

Commending the initiative, Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni said the smart classroom will enable enhanced learning experience for students, equipping them with crucial information and communication technology skills.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)