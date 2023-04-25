Xi congratulates Chuppu on assuming Bangladeshi presidency
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu on his inauguration as president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.
In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbors to each other.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and set an example of friendly coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries, he added.
Xi said he highly regards the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and is willing to work with Chuppu to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, and promote the continuous development of the China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership to better benefit their people.
