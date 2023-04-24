Stories of state gifts from Xi: Cloisonne vases symbolize harmony, mutual learning among civilizations

People's Daily Online) 13:08, April 24, 2023

The 22nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting took place in Beijing, the capital of China, on Nov. 11, 2014.

To welcome leaders attending the APEC meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a set of cloisonne vases, named "Sihaishengping," meaning "peace in the world" in Chinese, as state gifts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping presides over the 22nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Yanqi Lake International Convention Center in Huairou District, Beijing, China, Nov. 11, 2014. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The vases each measured 38 centimeters tall, mirroring the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests in Beijing's Temple of Heaven, which measures 38 meters. Their maximum diameter was 21 centimeters, representing the 21 APEC economies. The wave patterns on the vases symbolized the oceans, representing the world in traditional Chinese culture.

"Today, as we gather at Yanqi Lake, we discuss how APEC carries forward the past traditions, forges into the future, strengthens cooperation, and flutters to fly together so as to write a new vision for Asia-Pacific development," said Xi in a speech delivered at the meeting.

Photo shows a cloisonne vase named "Sihaishengping," meaning "peace in the world" in Chinese. (Photo/Hu Yang)

China has consistently embraced an inclusive attitude toward different civilizations and cultures, believing that all countries around the world should uphold equal relationships and engage in friendly exchanges.

History proves that only by interacting with and learning from others can a civilization enjoy full vitality. If all civilizations are inclusive, the so-called "clash of civilizations" can be avoided and the harmony of civilizations will become reality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)