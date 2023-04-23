Reading with Xi Jinping | Work and Days

15:44, April 23, 2023 By Liu Yishuang, Yin Tao, Lin Jiahao, Peng Yukai, Su Yingxiang ( People's Daily Online

Chinese civilization has a long history and ancient Greek civilization has profound influence. More than 2,000 years ago, the two civilizations shone brightly, jointly making a fundamental contribution to the evolution of human civilizations.

“Throughout the ages, the Chinese nation has had a position and influence in the world not as a result of militarism and aggression or external expansion, but because of the strong inspiration and attraction of Chinese culture”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has quoted lines from the mythology and history of Greece many times while attending major events held at home and abroad. In his address at the Commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and The World Anti-Fascist War, he quoted the “Sword of Damocles” to describe the difficulty of maintaining peace and expressed the importance to cherish peace. In his keynote speech entitled "Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind" delivered at the United Nations Office at Geneva, President Xi used "Pandora's box" to condemn those who acted as hegemons imposing their will on others and willfully waging wars.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Strengthening people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations can resolve contradictions and eliminate estrangement, and is therefore one of the most important ways to understand the civilizations and peoples of other countries.

President Xi recently replied to a letter from many Greek scholars at the University of Athens, extending congratulations over the founding of the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations. He noted that human civilization can continue to thrive and prosper by sticking to inclusiveness and openness. Civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning.

As President Xi pointed out, the values, as well as views of the world, universe, life, science, and culture contained in Chinese and Greek civilizations are profound and timeless, and are sure to provide important spiritual guidance for mankind to solve the problems of the times and promote the building of a Community with a Shared Future.

