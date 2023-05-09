China ready to enhance exchanges, cooperation with Bangladesh: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:53, May 09, 2023

DHAKA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with Bangladesh to achieve a win-win result, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said.

Yao made the remarks at the "Reception for Bangladeshi Participants Attending 2023 Chinese Government Training Programs," which was held recently at the Chinese embassy here.

Yao said China and Bangladesh had witnessed increasingly close exchanges, deepening political mutual trust and fruitful economic and trade cooperation, and China is also ready to share development experience and facilitate the economic and social development of Bangladesh.

The ambassador wished all the participants a fruitful and enjoyable trip to China, believing that all of them would play an active role in China-Bangladesh cooperation after returning to Bangladesh.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, additional secretary and wing chief of economic relations division under the Ministry of Finance, spoke highly of fruitful cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

He hopes that China would continue to help Bangladesh overcome challenges in its economic development and achieve its development goals.

