Senior CPC official meets delegation of Bangladeshi ruling party

Xinhua) 09:42, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by Muhammad Faruk Khan, presidium member of the Bangladesh ruling party and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese and Bangladeshi sides exchanged views on strengthening institutionalized communication between the two parties, promoting nation-building, safeguarding regional peace and stability and the common interests of developing countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)