Home>>
Senior CPC official meets delegation of Bangladeshi ruling party
(Xinhua) 09:42, May 25, 2023
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League on Wednesday.
The delegation was led by Muhammad Faruk Khan, presidium member of the Bangladesh ruling party and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The Chinese and Bangladeshi sides exchanged views on strengthening institutionalized communication between the two parties, promoting nation-building, safeguarding regional peace and stability and the common interests of developing countries.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Journalism award to recognize outstanding reporting on Bangladesh-China trade, investment ties
- China's standard of pavement construction technology formally implemented in Bangladesh
- Chinese company to make high-end shoe accessories in Bangladeshi economic zone
- China ready to enhance exchanges, cooperation with Bangladesh: ambassador
- China, Bangladesh should make relations model of friendship among developing countries: Chinese ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.