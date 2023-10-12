China to provide anti-dengue aid to Bangladesh

Xinhua) 11:05, October 12, 2023

DHAKA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will provide anti-dengue aid to Bangladesh, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen announced Wednesday while addressing the donation ceremony of China-aided dengue kits to a major hospital in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

A total of 1,109 people have died of dengue fever, out of 228,779 cases reported across Bangladesh so far this year, Bangladeshi health department figures showed.

Yao expressed his sympathy for those who died of the disease and his condolences to their family members.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md. Enamur Rahman, who was present at the ceremony, said China is a development partner and longtime friend of Bangladesh.

"It is a great day today," the state minister said, adding, "We are very grateful to the Chinese government and Chinese people," said the Bangladeshi official.

