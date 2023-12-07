China donates hygiene kits to displaced people in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The project launch of China's hygiene kits donation to displaced people in Bangladesh has been held by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Dhaka.

Noting the living conditions in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh are deteriorating, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, in his address at the launch on Wednesday, said the Chinese government is concerned about the survival of the displaced people there, especially women and children.

The Chinese government is committed to promoting the joint efforts of Bangladesh and Myanmar to achieve the repatriation process at the earliest date, the ambassador stressed.

Yao expressed the hope that the donation of 1.5 million U.S. dollar hygiene kits will help the displaced women raise their awareness about hygiene and improve their health.

"China stands ready to further strengthen its cooperation with UN agencies, including UNHCR, and to work actively for the repatriation and resolution of the issue of displaced people," Yao said.

According to a UNHCR statement, over 60,000 Rohingya women and girls will benefit from the support through China's assistance body, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) until 2025.

"This generous support from China comes at a crucial time, as we are into the seventh year of the current Rohingya refugee crisis," said Sumbul Rizvi, the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh.

Refugee women and girls have been receiving two hygiene kits each year. The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) will partner with UNHCR to ensure over 250,000 kits under China's grant support will reach Rohingya women, the statement said.

"Refugee women we talk to have highlighted the value of such kits, which they say are essential, and welcome the quality of the items produced by women within their own community," said Rizvi.

