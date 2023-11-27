Tanzania hails China for collaboration on technical, vocational education

Xinhua) November 27, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Tanzanian institutions dealing with technical and vocational education and training (TVET) met on Saturday to strengthen collaboration in providing knowledge and best practices.

Officials from TVET institutions from both countries gathered in Tanzania's commercial hub of Dar es Salaam during the China-Tanzania TVET Collaboration Academic Exchange Seminar on the Development of Occupational Standards.

Franklin Rwezimula, the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, said China and Tanzania can develop a new generation of skilled professionals that drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth through collaboration in TVET provision.

Rwezimula said collaboration with China will not only improve the quality of TVET but will also produce competent human resources and attract foreign investors, including Chinese investments in Tanzania.

John Kondoro, National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET) Governing Council chairperson, said through continued investment in TVET, the younger generation can be provided with the necessary skills to enable them to thrive in the changing job market and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Adolf Rutayuga, the executive secretary of NACTVET, said there are 1,335 TVET institutions in Tanzania, out of which 471 are technical institutions, 809 are vocational institutions and 55 are Folk Development Colleges.

