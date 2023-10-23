Chinese engineering company praised for bringing Tanzania's Zanzibar to new heights

Xinhua) 14:18, October 23, 2023

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar authorities have praised China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited for bringing Zanzibar to new heights and making it a new place.

Speaking at an event Saturday to commemorate the company's 20 years of operations in Zanzibar, Zanzibar's Minister for Health Nassor Ahmed Mazrui said in the last two decades, the CRJE has successfully completed 35 projects in Zanzibar, including hotels, schools, hospitals, office buildings, and other infrastructure projects.

"I commend CRJE as it moves towards creating a brighter future for Zanzibar," said Mazrui, noting that the government of Zanzibar was inviting other investors to invest in the Zanzibar archipelago after the CRJE had shown stellar performance in its projects in a win-win situation.

He said the government needed the Chinese investors' efforts to build a new Zanzibar, stressing that the government has been satisfied with the excellent job done by the CRJE.

Zhang Zhisheng, the Chinese consul general to Zanzibar, said the CRJE is a Chinese leading state-owned company that has carried out a lot of projects in China and around the world, including Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar, making significant contributions to the development of China and other countries.

Zhang praised the Zanzibar government for the support it has been extending to the CRJE during its operations in the past two decades.

During its operations in Zanzibar, the CRJE also did a lot of charity work to fulfill its social responsibilities, creating many job opportunities for the local people and training a lot of engineers and technicians, said Zhang.

Zhao Yufeng, managing director of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, said during its 20 years of operations in Zanzibar, the CRJE has completed more than 35 landmark projects, including the vice president's office, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs office building, luxury hotels, hospitals in various districts, and the Zanzibar Social Security Fund Michenzani Mall.

"During the 20 years, CRJE also has contributed to the local community. We have provided numerous jobs and trained a large number of technicians. We purchased tremendous materials locally, booming the whole manufacturing industry," said Zhao, promising that the CRJE would continue to stay motivated, keep honest and work hard, so as to make greater contributions to the economic boom of Zanzibar.

