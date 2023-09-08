Tanzanian immigration authorities thank China for donation of teaching equipment

Xinhua) 13:33, September 08, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian immigration authorities on Wednesday thanked the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania for its donation of teaching equipment for the Tanzania Regional Immigration Training Academy, located in Moshi municipality at the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain.

The teaching equipment was handed over by the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian to Commissioner General of Immigration Anna Makakala at the Tanzania Immigration Services Department offices in Dar es Salaam.

Makakala said the teaching equipment will improve the service of the immigration department. She said she was very optimistic that collaboration between the Tanzania Immigration Services Department and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania will be sustained.

Chen said she appreciated the efforts of the Tanzania Immigration Services Department in helping Chinese enterprises and Chinese people settle in the East African nation.

"Bilateral cooperation has enhanced the economic and social progress in Tanzania and improved the living standards of the Tanzanian people," said the Chinese envoy.

