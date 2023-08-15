Tanzanian teachers trained under Tanzania-Shanghai mathematics program

Xinhua) 13:49, August 15, 2023

A Chinese teacher instructs a Tanzanian math teacher during a training session under a Tanzania-Shanghai Mathematics program in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Aug. 11, 2023. More than 100 Tanzanian mathematics teachers have been trained under a Tanzania-Shanghai Mathematics program focusing on methodologies for teaching mathematics in secondary and primary schools. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)