Tanzanian teachers trained under Tanzania-Shanghai mathematics program
(Xinhua) 13:49, August 15, 2023
A Chinese teacher instructs a Tanzanian math teacher during a training session under a Tanzania-Shanghai Mathematics program in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Aug. 11, 2023. More than 100 Tanzanian mathematics teachers have been trained under a Tanzania-Shanghai Mathematics program focusing on methodologies for teaching mathematics in secondary and primary schools. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
