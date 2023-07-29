Tanzania, Chinese company sign agreement for rehabilitation of main national stadium

Xinhua) 11:11, July 29, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The government of Tanzania and Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. of China (BCEG) on Thursday signed an agreement for the rehabilitation of the main national stadium also known as Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Speaking after the signing of the contract, Minister of Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana said the rehabilitation, estimated to cost 31 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 12.6 million U.S. dollars), will be completed in 2024.

Chana said the rehabilitation of the 60,000-seat stadium in the port city of Dar es Salaam was intended to have it meet standards required by the International Association of Football Federation (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Saidi Yakubu, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, said the project includes renovation of the VIP room and dressing rooms for football players, the replacement of chairs for spectators, and the installation of new information communication technology systems.

The rehabilitation will also involve the installation of a new electronic system, restoration of the running track, installation of the video assistant referee system and the sewerage system, Yakubu added.

The stadium, named after Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa, is a multipurpose sports venue built by the BCEG. It is the largest stadium in Tanzania and one of the largest in Africa.

