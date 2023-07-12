China donates sports equipment to Tanzania to motivate young talents

10:46, July 12, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday donated sports equipment to Tanzania to motivate young people to develop their talents.

The equipment donated by the General Administration of Sport of China to Tanzania's Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports will be distributed to two schools in Tanzania.

Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana expressed appreciation to the Chinese government for the donation, which she said will be very useful in meeting the country's needs in the sports sector.

"With this equipment, we believe that our young people will be able to maximize their sports talents, which will enable our nation to produce more sports professionals," Chana said at the handover ceremony held at the Tanzania National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the economic hub of Tanzania.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said sports exchanges have always played a positive role in promoting understanding between the people in China and Tanzania.

"Let us join hands to bring the bilateral cooperation in sports forward to a higher level in the future," said the Chinese envoy.

