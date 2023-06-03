Tanzanian secondary school students shine in Chinese language competition

Xinhua) 09:36, June 03, 2023

A Tanzanian student participates in a Chinese language competition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 1, 2023. A total of 15 students from 11 secondary schools in Tanzania on Thursday participated in the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition, an annual worldwide Chinese speaking and performance event. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 15 students from 11 secondary schools in Tanzania on Thursday participated in the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition, an annual worldwide Chinese speaking and performance event.

The competition was sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania and jointly organized by the Chinese Language Program for Secondary Schools in Tanzania and China Cultural Center in Tanzania.

Esther Michael Masunga, a 20-year-old student from Benjamin William Mkapa High School in Dar es Salaam, emerged as the winner. "The Chinese language has opened doors to endless possibilities," she said.

In the competition, the students were challenged to showcase their language skills, demonstrate their knowledge of Chinese culture, and impress the audience with their unique talents.

"My participation in this competition will not only deepen my understanding of China but also empower me to become an ambassador of cultural harmony and global cooperation," Masunga told Xinhua after she was presented with a reward by Wang Siping, cultural counselor in the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania and director of the Chinese Cultural Center.

"I hope that Tanzanian teenagers will learn Chinese hard, strengthen their understanding of Chinese traditional culture, and grow into messengers and bridges for friendly exchanges between China and Tanzania," Wang said.

Leopold Kaswezi, acting director of the Tanzania Institute of Education, said the competition, themed "Fly High with Chinese," marked a significant milestone in enhancing cultural exchange between Tanzania and China.

"It reflects our shared commitment to embracing the Chinese language and culture and the opportunities it presents for personal and academic development," Kaswezi said.

"This competition is not merely a test of language proficiency, but a celebration of the rich tapestry of Chinese culture," he added.

A Tanzanian student participates in a Chinese language competition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 1, 2023. A total of 15 students from 11 secondary schools in Tanzania on Thursday participated in the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition, an annual worldwide Chinese speaking and performance event. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

Esther Michael Masunga (L), a 20-year-old student from Benjamin William Mkapa High School in Dar es Salaam, receives a certificate of the winner of a Chinese language competition in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 1, 2023. A total of 15 students from 11 secondary schools in Tanzania on Thursday participated in the 16th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition, an annual worldwide Chinese speaking and performance event. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)