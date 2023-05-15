Chinese tour operators exploring tourism market of Tanzania's Zanzibar

Delegates from Chinese tour operators and media houses arrive at an airport in Tanzania's Zanzibar on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Nurdin Pallangyo/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, May 13 (Xinhua) -- About 40 people with Chinese tour operators and media houses arrived in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Friday at the start of a familiarization mission to open up Tanzania's tourism market to China.

"This initiative is aimed at opening up our market to China," said Hafsa Mbamba, executive secretary of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism.

Speaking shortly after she had received the Chinese group visiting Zanzibar for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, Mbamba said the group from various provinces in China will be exposed to various tourist attractions.

"The Chinese visitors will be exposed to our culture, heritage and beach tourism and other various attractions that will enable them to promote them when they go back to China," said Mbamba when she received the Chinese visitors at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

She said the Chinese visitors will be engaged in business-to-business discussions with their Zanzibar counterparts during their stay.

