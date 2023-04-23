Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Tanzania's CCM National Executive Committee workshop
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with participants of a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Executive Committee workshop led by CCM General Secretary Daniel Godfrey Chongolo in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with participants of a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Executive Committee workshop led by CCM General Secretary Daniel Godfrey Chongolo in Beijing on Friday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that President Hassan was the first African head of state China received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. During her visit to China, the two sides announced the elevation of China-Tanzania relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Under these new circumstances, China is ready to work with Tanzania to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, deepen inter-party exchanges and cooperation, and promote the greater development of China-Tanzania and China-Africa relations, Wang said.
Chongolo said that Tanzania and China enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and that the CCM is willing to enhance its exchange of governance experience with China and promote bilateral and Africa-China cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.
