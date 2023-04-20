Senior CPC official meets guests from Tanzania, Uruguay, Finland

April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday met separately with members of a workshop of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Executive Committee led by CCM General Secretary Daniel Godfrey Chongolo, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo Bonasso and Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The meetings took place in Beijing and the participants exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, promoting the development of national and regional relations, as well as related international and regional issues.

