Chinese FM holds talks with Uruguayan counterpart

Xinhua) 09:46, April 19, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Uruguay's minister of foreign affairs, in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Uruguay's minister of foreign affairs, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Noting that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Uruguay, Qin said bilateral relations between the two countries have entered a stage of mature and stable development.

The two sides should further consolidate political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and take China-Uruguay strategic partnership to a new level, he added.

Bustillo said Uruguay attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to closer cooperation in the economy, trade and other fields. Uruguay is paying high attention to the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China, and considers them to be important contributions to world peace and human development, he added.

Uruguay will continue to play a positive role in promoting Latin America-China relations, Bustillo said.

