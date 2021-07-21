China, Uruguay to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Xinhua) 15:34, July 21, 2021

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks with Uruguayan Vice President Beatriz Argimon, who is also President of the General Assembly as well as the Senate, via video link on Wednesday, and both sides pledged to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between their legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Uruguay always treat each other as equals and respect each other, which has become a model of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries.

"China is willing to work hand in hand with Uruguay to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the continuous development of bilateral ties," he said.

Li called on the two countries to continue strengthening political mutual trust and firmly supporting each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

He also urged the two sides to strengthen cooperation to fight against the pandemic, deepen people-to-people exchanges, promote the joint Belt and Road construction, and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Li called on the two countries to strengthen coordination in multilateral affairs, cooperate closely in multilateral institutions, uphold multilateralism, oppose protectionism, actively promote the overall cooperation between China and Latin America, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Li said.

The NPC stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Uruguayan General Assembly, Li noted, expressing the hope that two sides would strengthen high-level exchanges as well as friendly exchanges at all levels, deepen the exchanges of legislative experience, and approve and revise relevant legal documents in a timely manner, to create a favorable legal environment for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed thanks to Uruguayan political parties for their letter of congratulation on the centenary of the Communist Party of China and expressed willingness to carry out exchanges of experiences in strengthening governance capacity.

Argimon said that Uruguay attaches great importance to ties with China and stands ready to deepen all-round cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for China's support in Uruguay's fight against the pandemic as well as economic and social development, Argimon expressed the hope to strengthen exchanges between legislative bodies of the two countries and play an active role in deepening traditional friendship and expanding pragmatic cooperation.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)