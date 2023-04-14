Uruguay foreign minister to visit China

April 14, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, will pay a visit to China from April 16 to 20, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

