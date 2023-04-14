Home>>
Uruguay foreign minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:58, April 14, 2023
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, will pay a visit to China from April 16 to 20, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Uruguay wishes Beijing Winter Olympics complete success
- China, Uruguay to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
- Interview: Uruguay seeks opportunities in emerging world by joining BRICS bank, expert says
- Interview: CPC elevates quality of life in China, says head of Uruguay's Broad Front party
- Sinovac vaccine cuts COVID-19 deaths among Uruguayan adults by 95 pct: study
- Immunization of Uruguayan footballers begins with Chinese Sinovac vaccine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.