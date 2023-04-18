Chinese vice president meets Uruguayan FM

Xinhua) 16:59, April 18, 2023

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Han noted that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Uruguay relations have shown a sound momentum of development.

The two countries should take the 35th anniversary of the bilateral ties as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and enhance strategic coordination, so that the China-Uruguay strategic partnership will be further promoted, Han said.

He said China is ready to share development opportunities with Uruguay, support each other in independently exploring the path of modernization and jointly move towards prosperity.

Bustillo said although the two countries are far apart geographically, their relations have continued to develop and the bilateral cooperation remains steady.

Uruguay firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in various fields for a better future of the two countries and two peoples, Bustillo added.

