Tanzania receives first batch of Chinese tourists after pandemic

Xinhua) 14:25, April 23, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A group of 28 Chinese tourists aboard Ethiopian Airlines touched down Saturday afternoon at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), which is located in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, Tanzania.

They are the first batch of tourists from China after the pandemic to Tanzania, one of the world's leading tourist attractions.

The Chinese tourists were welcomed by the Director General of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Damasi Mfugale, who assured the visitors that their journey to the east African nation will be worth it.

"Tanzania is a land of great beauty, abundant wildlife, and rich cultural heritage, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share it with you," said Mfugale.

"As you explore our country, we hope that you will take the time to learn about our history, our customs, and our way of life," said Mfugale, adding: "We also encourage you to share your own experiences and perspectives with us, so that we can continue to build bridges of understanding and friendship between our two nations."

Mfugale said the Chinese tourists' visit to Tanzania marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Wang Zhenhai, leader of the group and general manager of Shaanxi Continental Culture Company, said the Chinese tourists came from different parts of China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, and Chengdu.

Wang said the group will spend nine days in Tanzania, including two days in the Arusha National Park, three days in the Serengeti National Park, one day in the Ngorongoro conservation area, one day in Lake Victoria, and two days in Zanzibar.

"We are all fans of the Serengeti," said Wang, adding: "I think Tanzania will be the right destination for Chinese tourists because Tanzania has beautiful hotels, professional guides, and tour drivers, and people are lovely and friendly."

The visit by the Chinese tourists has been organized jointly by Shaanxi Continental Culture Company of China and Tanzania Fashion Tourism, the first Chinese tourist company in Tanzania founded in 2007.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)