China wins team gold medal at Int'l Mathematical Olympiad in Japan

Chinese gold medalists of the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) pose for a photo after the awarding ceremony in Chiba, Japan, July 12, 2023. Chinese students won six gold medals at the 64th IMO in Chiba, which ended on Wednesday, bagging a team gold medal for the fifth consecutive year with a total of 240 points. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese students won six gold medals at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan, which ended on Wednesday, bagging a team gold medal for the fifth consecutive year with a total of 240 points.

According to IMO rules, no more than six students from each country or region can participate in the annual competition, and the contestants must solve six problems within two consecutive days, with each problem worth 7 points, making 42 points the maximum possible score.

Team China's two contestants, Wang Chunji and Shi Haojia, won the gold medal with full marks, and four other high schoolers also walked away with gold medals, securing Team China's first place.

Qu Zhenhua, deputy head of the Chinese delegation, told Xinhua that the six students performed stable in the competition, which exceeded their expectations.

The IMO is an annual worldwide mathematics competition for pre-collegiate students. Over 600 students from more than 100 countries and regions participated in this year's event in Japan.

